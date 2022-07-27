BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $106.79 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $584,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,089 shares of company stock worth $13,301,317. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,011,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Stories

