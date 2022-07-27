Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.57.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $360.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day moving average of $370.74. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $731.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

