Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $151.60 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

