Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.73 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

