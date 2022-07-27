Bank of America Downgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Underperform

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

WEBR opened at $6.25 on Monday. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,839,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Weber by 1,621.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 67,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

