StockNews.com Upgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to “Buy”

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $81.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $46,644,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7,770.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.