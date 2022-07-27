Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

