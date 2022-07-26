Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
