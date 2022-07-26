Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

