Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 28,083 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

