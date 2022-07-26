Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

