First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

