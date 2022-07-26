WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

