Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 12,406 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

