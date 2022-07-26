Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 372 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.