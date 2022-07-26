Sandy Spring Bank Sells 330 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.