Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.