Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Trimmed by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

