WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

