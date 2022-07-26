Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 5,659 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

