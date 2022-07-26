WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

