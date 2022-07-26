Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

