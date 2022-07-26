Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.90 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

