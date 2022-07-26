WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

