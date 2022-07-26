Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,336 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 122.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 118,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

