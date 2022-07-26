Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

