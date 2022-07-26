Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after acquiring an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

