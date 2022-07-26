Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 119,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 245.7% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Aptiv stock opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

