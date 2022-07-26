Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

