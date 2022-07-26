The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 327,055 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $42,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

WMB opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

