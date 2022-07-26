Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 14,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.