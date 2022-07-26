Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,089 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

