Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $79,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $290.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

