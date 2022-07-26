Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

