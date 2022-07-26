NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,344,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $689,544,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $425.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

