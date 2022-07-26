Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,934 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

