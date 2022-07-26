Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

