Metis Global Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

Twitter Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

