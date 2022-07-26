The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

