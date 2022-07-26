Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 752,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 193,429 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 210,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 310,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

