Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $38.35 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,429 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 616,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

