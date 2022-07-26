Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

