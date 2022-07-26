Briaud Financial Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.