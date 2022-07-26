Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

