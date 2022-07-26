Bray Capital Advisors Sells 515 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

