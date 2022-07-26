Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

V stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

