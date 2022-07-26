Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.