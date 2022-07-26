Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 519,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

