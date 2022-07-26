abrdn plc Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,405 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $44,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

