The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

